Newbies Sekhukhune jump to second place

Makhubedu lauds team’s hard work

Sekhukhune United coach McDonald Makhubedu has attributed their impressive performance in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership to the hard work they have been doing behind the scenes.



Yesterday, they moved to second on the log table following their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday. Tshediso Patjie scored the only goal late to hand Ba Bina Noko all three points...