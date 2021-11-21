First luxury township hotel to open in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Khayelitsha in Cape Town is known for crime and poverty.

But that is about to change.

Local businessman Bulelani Skaap and his wife Annette are set to open a luxury hotel in the sprawling township.

According to a statement, the 4-star hotel, billed as a “first of its kind in a SA township”, will open on December 5.

Skaap, popularly known as ‘Ace Mabheka’, has “trail-blazed in the lifestyle and entertainment facet”.

“Under his portfolio he has built lifestyle and entertainment spots, Kwa-Ace Lounge, Kwa Ace Kitchen and Kwa-Ace Eparkin which have all become popular tourist attractions for local and international travellers.

“It is only fitting that they integrate this luxury hotel within Khayelitsha, giving the international community the experience of the other side of Cape Town and more beyond the city,” the statement reads.