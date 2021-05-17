Mahlangu the brains behind affordable device

SA has its first laptop brand, made in kasi

With the lockdown enforced on the country and most of the world due to the outbreak of Covid-19, so many creative ideas were conceived in all sectors of the economy. Included in this process is Mpumelelo Mahlangu, who thought of finding a solution for a growing need for laptops as more and more people started working from home, while students had to continue with their studies from home as well.



Mahlangu, 27, saw a gap in the market and created his own entry-level laptop to help the disadvantaged. The lad from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, is the owner of Dot Connect Electronics, through which his laptop is designed and manufactured in the township. ..