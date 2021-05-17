Mahlangu the brains behind affordable device
SA has its first laptop brand, made in kasi
With the lockdown enforced on the country and most of the world due to the outbreak of Covid-19, so many creative ideas were conceived in all sectors of the economy. Included in this process is Mpumelelo Mahlangu, who thought of finding a solution for a growing need for laptops as more and more people started working from home, while students had to continue with their studies from home as well.
Mahlangu, 27, saw a gap in the market and created his own entry-level laptop to help the disadvantaged. The lad from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, is the owner of Dot Connect Electronics, through which his laptop is designed and manufactured in the township. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.