New era beckons for iconic Eyethu cinema

Ephraim Batana Tshabalala, who died in 1994 at the age of 84, was by all accounts a self-made millionaire with a modest upbringing and limited formal education.

But what he lacked in classroom knowledge he compensated for it with a practical business mind, industrious attitude and entrepreneurial drive – qualities that eventually guaranteed him exceptional success in the world of retail.

Born in 1910 in Vrede, in then Orange Free State, to farmworkers who originated in Swaziland, there were few prospects for a bright future.

He worked on a white farmer’s property as a forklift driver for a while before he headed to the city of gold where he was employed by Morosina, a bus service in Toby Street, Sophiatown. It was owned by an Italian immigrant, Francesco Paolo Mattera – the grandfather of renowned South African poet, Don Mattera. But “ET” or Mshengu, as he was popularly known by his clan name, was not prepared to drive buses for the rest of his life. In 1946 he quit the thriving transport business.

With about 20 pounds in savings, he stocked cows’ heads, pig trotters and offal. His original mode of transport for his meat business was a bicycle. With a makeshift stall in a shanty town that would later become part of Soweto, he initiated a roaring trade that would eventually set him on a path to entrepreneurial glory.

It was a post-war era and there was phenomenal growth of African populations on the Reef following large-scale migrations into urban areas in search of jobs and better living conditions. James “Sofasonke” Mpanza, a community leader who would inspire Tshabalala’s civic politics, was waging land grab campaigns on municipal grounds to secure shelter for the newly arrived African immigrants.

By 1951, Mshengu’s meat business had grown at a phenomenal rate, he said his bank manager told him he was worth over a million in today’s currency value. However, he was officially listed a millionaire in 1968 after he had built a flourishing retail empire that included garages, bottle stores, fish and chips outlets, supermarkets, dry-cleaning depots and cinema in Soweto and Manzini, Swaziland.

A high-powered personnel of financial management committee members and departmental managers was responsible for running Tshabalala Enterprises as a well-oiled financial and economic machine.

At the height of the Group Areas Act, he was running his companies from his plush offices in Argent House, Johannesburg. One of the unforgettable events that demonstrated Mshengu’s fabulous wealth was during his late son and heir, Vusi Tshabalala’s wedding to Princess Dlalisile, daughter of King Sobhuza II of Swaziland.

Vusi was a well-known festival organiser in the 70s and 80s while he also served as assistant chairperson on his father’s business empire. Some of his memorable concerts in the country graced by international artists like Percy Sledge, the Staple Singers, the Commodores and Brook Benton were staged at Eyethu Cinema – the most iconic mortar-and-bricks structure in the sprawling township.

A substantial number of Sowetans who responded to the reports were not impressed as they felt that the legendary structure is a heritage site with a rich history. It should be preserved and converted into a multipurpose cultural centre that would benefit local youth and help them to fight the scourge of drugs, they argued. One of the locals who’s in favour of the cinema’s preservation because of its heritage status and historic value is Khehla Hlatshwayo, 65.

“Eyethu is the pride of Soweto,” he explains. “We have such fond memories of the place.”

Hlatshwayo says he worked as Eyethu’s first operator when it opened its doors in 1969 in Mofolo Village.

It was the second movie house in Soweto after Lily’s Bioscope in Meadowlands. According to Hlatshwayo, the very first films screened included The Stalking Moon (1968), The Green Beret, Guns of Navarone and Where Eagles Dare.

“He named it Eyethu (ours in Nguni) because he said, ‘now we have something that we can call our own as Africans’,” explains Sibongile Selaocwe (née Tshabalala). This was at the time when ownership of cinemas were associated with mainly Jewish and Indian proprietors.

Mam'Bongi, a niece of the late businessman and former mayor of Soweto, served in Tshabalala Enterprises’ various departments, including as bookkeeper and manager of the meat market, motor spares and the cinema. She was also president of the Sofasonke Party Women’s League and community builder of note.