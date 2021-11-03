South Africa

ActionSA leads the pack as Soweto residents yearn for change

ActionSA made significant inroads in some voting districts in the townships

03 November 2021 - 09:07

Some residents of Soweto where newcomer ActionSA garnered votes say voting in smaller parties to take care of their needs was better than remaining in a cycle of broken promises from bigger parties. 

