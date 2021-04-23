Good Life

Palse exceeded my expectations, says Segapo

Fashion designer celebrates 10 years of iconic brand with famous friends

23 April 2021 - 09:09

Fashion designer Paledi Segapo was joined by his famous friends Refilwe Modiselle, Omuhle Gela, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Yaya Mavundla, Nonku Williams and Donald last Sunday to celebrate 10 years of his label Palse.

The soirée took place at his new atelier at the Webber Wentzel Building in Sandton, Johannesburg. This comes a few months after closing his flagship store in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD, concluding the studio’s six-year history...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X