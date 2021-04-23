Palse exceeded my expectations, says Segapo

Fashion designer celebrates 10 years of iconic brand with famous friends

Fashion designer Paledi Segapo was joined by his famous friends Refilwe Modiselle, Omuhle Gela, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Yaya Mavundla, Nonku Williams and Donald last Sunday to celebrate 10 years of his label Palse.



The soirée took place at his new atelier at the Webber Wentzel Building in Sandton, Johannesburg. This comes a few months after closing his flagship store in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD, concluding the studio’s six-year history...