Siya Kolisi set to release a limited-edition clothing range

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has dipped his feet in the fashion industry, releasing a clothing range with fashion brand Freedom Of Movement (FOM).

On Monday, Kolisi announced his FOM x Kolisi Zwide Edition collaboration with the brand.

The collaboration is an ode to his hometown in Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth).

“This project is very close to my heart and touches a community that formed me,” he said.

“Our shared passions for SA and authentic local design and the celebration and upliftment of local communities inspired the new limited edition black Vellie.”