Siya Kolisi set to release a limited-edition clothing range

16 April 2021 - 10:59
Siya Kolisi is dabbling in fashion.
Image: Supplied to Arena Holdings

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has dipped his feet in the fashion industry, releasing a clothing range with fashion brand Freedom Of Movement (FOM).

On Monday, Kolisi announced his FOM x Kolisi Zwide Edition collaboration with the brand.

The collaboration is an ode to his hometown in Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth).

“This project is very close to my heart and touches a community that formed me,” he said.

“Our shared passions for SA and authentic local design and the celebration and upliftment of local communities inspired the new limited edition black Vellie.”

The FOM “Vellie”, according to Kolisi, is a unique interpretation of the iconic SA shoe.

“This new version is launched as part of our new FOM x Kolisi Zwide range, a collection introduced to help fund a sports infrastructure project for the youth in my hometown of Zwide.” said Kolisi

“My hope is South Africans will be inspired and captivated by this campaign. To be able to give back and pay it forward gives me purpose and defines my journey.

“I am excited to take hands with FOM and the Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in the community where it all started for me.”

Kolisi said with the collaboration, he wants to pay it forward for the new generation of “Siyas”.

“Now that I have a place of influence and a platform, I want to use it for the next young Siyas and make sure they don’t face the same struggles as I did as a child,” he said.

The limited edition includes pieces such as the “Workwear Jacket”, “Sam Backpack” and a “Freddie travel bag”. Retail prices are from R1,495 to R R4,995.

The range will drop at the end of the month and shoppers can start placing their pre-orders now.

