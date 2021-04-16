S Mag

IN PICTURES | Dr Sindi honoured with #ADressForSindi campaign

16 April 2021 - 11:41
DJ Dr Sindi van Zyl died on April 10.
Image: Twitter/Kaya FM

Scores of social media users wore dresses on Thursday in honour of Johannesburg medical doctor and broadcaster Dr Sindi van Zyl.

Van Zyl, 45, died last Saturday in a Johannesburg hospital after a two-month struggle with Covid-19.

As friends and family celebrated her life at a virtual memorial service on Thursday, Twitter users wore long dresses with pockets in her memory.

Her signature look was long dresses with pockets.

Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa made the call last week.

“Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?” she tweeted last week.

At the pink-themed memorial, Dr Sindi was described as someone who loved people and the finer things in life. Dr Sindi was accessible on social media platforms where she gave free medical advice and consultations.

Her colleague Dr Lerato Masemola said the doctor worked “day and night answering e-mails and direct messages on social media. She did this until the last days.”

Here’s how #ADressForSindi went:

