IN PICTURES | Dr Sindi honoured with #ADressForSindi campaign

Scores of social media users wore dresses on Thursday in honour of Johannesburg medical doctor and broadcaster Dr Sindi van Zyl.

Van Zyl, 45, died last Saturday in a Johannesburg hospital after a two-month struggle with Covid-19.

As friends and family celebrated her life at a virtual memorial service on Thursday, Twitter users wore long dresses with pockets in her memory.

Her signature look was long dresses with pockets.

Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa made the call last week.

“Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?” she tweeted last week.