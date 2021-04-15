Plus-size label ventures into wedding dresses for curvy women

Fashion label Plus Fab, the apparel house that placed "fabulous" into plus sized, is embarking on a road to corner the market of fully figured brides.

Having carved a niche in the world of high-fashion, creatives and founding director Ouma Tema has launched her latest product, named Plus-Fab Bridal, a bridal line which, in a world where the needs of curvier body shapes are often seen as secondary.

Tema aims to give plus-size women the confidence all women want on their big day by offering "options to fit not only their sizing needs but also style preferences".

Tema said the idea came after she was approached by many plus-size brides who were finding it difficult to find a dream wedding dress for their bodies.

To that end, she roped in notable curvaceous ladies such as award winning singer-songwriter Busiswa, chef Mogau Seshoene (affectionately known as The Lazy Makoti) and comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli, among others, to be a part of the shoot and the range.

“I chose to work with these amazing women because we have a relationship that started from when I started my business, to this day. They also represent different types of plus sized or curvy women in our society. The range encompasses white wedding dresses, traditional wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses,” she said.

The 36-year-old force of nature was born and raised in Namakgale township in Phalaborwa, Limpopo. She started her journey when she finally grew tired of struggling to find stylish, age-appropriate clothes in her size whenever she went shopping