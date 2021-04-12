Beyoncé, Nadia Nakai & Cassper Nyovest: see what your favourite celebs go up to this weekend

Noted as one of the saddest weekends of 2021 so far, our faves found themselves mourning the loss of two industry giants being American rapper DMX and radio presenter and health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl.

The news of the passing of DMX came as a shock to many after he was on life support for a week while Dr Sindi’s death left many heartbroken after she had been in the hospital fighting for her lift for the past two months.

Despite these tragic deaths that occurred, our faves appeared to find a way to make the most of their weekend.