Beyoncé, Nadia Nakai & Cassper Nyovest: see what your favourite celebs go up to this weekend
Noted as one of the saddest weekends of 2021 so far, our faves found themselves mourning the loss of two industry giants being American rapper DMX and radio presenter and health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl.
The news of the passing of DMX came as a shock to many after he was on life support for a week while Dr Sindi’s death left many heartbroken after she had been in the hospital fighting for her lift for the past two months.
Despite these tragic deaths that occurred, our faves appeared to find a way to make the most of their weekend.
Since the birth of his son last year September, rapper Cassper Nyovest has been vocal about how he was enjoying being a dad, and one of his proud moments was this past weekend when his son, Khotso, got baptised.
Surrounded by family and friends, Cassper seemed quite honoured to have his father and the church choir bless his son with heavenly praises.
Pushing those “love lives here” vibes, rapper Nadia Nakai and her new bae took a young short left to Limpopo this weekend.
The couple booked themselves into a hotel that boasted beautiful mountainous views and they enjoyed intimate safari rides.
American singer Beyoncé and her hubby Jay Z reminded us why they are still noted a thee “power couple” when they were seen catching flights this weekend.
Looking all loved-up, Bey seems like a woman in love and happy. She also served some high fashion looks leaving us stanning at the style goddess that she is.
Music maestro Black Coffee celebrated his nephew’s 21st birthday this past weekend.
The renowned DJ was looking all dapper in a black and white outfit at the glorious birthday celebration. Being the busy man that he is, it's always wonderful to see how he always puts family first.
Looking not a day older than 40, American singer Ashanti served serious body goals at a gorgeous island in Mexico.
Giving us body, Ashanti rocked a stunning black and white bikini in her sun kissed skin. Yasss girl!