Make time to be involved in your child's education

Some of the absent parents are not uncaring rogues but individuals whose struggle for survival has led to them working themselves to a pulp to put their children through school.



While this is noble, it is not sufficient. Children require parents' involvement, which sends the message to the child that they matter, and that their parents take an interest in their general wellbeing. However, not all parents are as involved as they need to be for a number of reasons...