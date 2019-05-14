TravelTuesday: Knysna, the pearl of the Garden Route

How to get there

Knysna is situated in the middle of the garden route and is just under an hour’s drive from George and half an hour from Plettenberg Bay. It can be accessed by car via the N2 in both directions.

The nearest international airport is Cape Town which is just over a five hour drive from Knysna. The closest local airports are Plettenberg Bay and George.

Knysna is serviced by all the major bus companies in South Africa mainly travelling between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. There is currently no rail service to Knysna so travelling to Knysna by road is recommended if you want to experience the wonders of the Garden Route. Bear in mind, if you opt for the scenic route this will add time to your journey.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss

1. Established in 1994, the the Knysna Elephant Park was the first in South Africa to house and care for orphaned African elephants. Promoting the ethics of responsible tourism, it has become a world-class facility where visitors can experience elephant interactions in an unspoilt environment. You can undertake a daily guided tour that departs from the reception area every half hour, every day between 09h00 and 15h00. Other interactions include a breakfast picnic walk, afternoon elephant walks or an exclusive interaction over sundowners. They also offer accommodation in their luxury elephant lodge built within the elephant sleeping quarters.