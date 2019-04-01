TravelTuesday: Mossel Bay, the gateway to the Garden Route

The gateway to the garden route, Mossel Bay’s history dates back thousands of years. From the Middle Stone Age to Dias’ discovery in 1488, it boasts some of the world’s finest mussels and seafood, pristine beaches, captivating caves, and year-round beach weather. Whether this is a stop on your adventure of the Garden Route or a much-needed break, it won’t disappoint.

When to travel

Part of what makes Mossel Bay an attractive holiday destination is that it has year-long beach weather. During the peak holiday season, particularly over the December holidays, Mossel Bay comes alive with festivals, concerts, and fun on the beach. Whales normally arrive along the Mossel Bay coast at the end of June and depart in November, with the best time for whale watching being between mid-July to mid-October.

How to get there

Mossel Bay is located more or less halfway between Port Elizabeth and Cape Town and can be accessed by car via the N2 from either direction. The big trans-country bus operators stop here on their Cape-Town-Port Elizabeth route and the George airport is located roughly half an hour’s drive from Mossel Bay, offering a quick alternative for those travelling from the interior of South Africa.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss