Kaybee, Zinhle lead race for Sama gongs

Prince Kaybee, KO and DJ Zinhle lead the race for the first pack of nominations announced for the 26th annual SA Music Awards (Samas).

The nods for the only two public-voted categories - Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) - were revealed yesterday.

Surprisingly missing from the two categories are Makhadzi's smash hit Matorokisi and Jerusalema by Master KG.

House music maestro Prince Kaybee's popular singles Fetch Your Life featuring Msaki as well as Gugulethu featuring Indlovukazi are both nodded for ROTY and MVOTY to make him the highest nominated with four.

Rapper KO is in close second with three nods for Supa Dupa (ROTY and MVOTY) and Say You Will featuring Nandi Madida (MVOTY).

Registering two nominations respectively in both categories are DJ Zinhle (Umlilo), Holly Rey (You), AKA (Jika), Nasty C (SMA), Lady Zamar (This is Love), TNS (My Dali) and Black Motion (Joy Joy).

"Congratulations to the nominees in both the ROTY and MVOTY categories. It is their exceptional artistry, passion for the craft and tenacity that has seen them rise to the to," said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.