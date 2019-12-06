'The best': Black Coffee praises Siya Kolisi's enormous Roc Nation deal

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo also poured praise on Siya, writing on Instagram: “Yeeesss bro! ? Congrats, man.”

Presenter Motshidisi Mohono wrote: “YEYI! You’re GONE! World domination continues. Congratulations Mkhokheli. This just makes my heart sing! To God be the GLORY.”

Maps Maponyane simply wrote: “Congratulations, Bro! Keep flying!”

Jozi rapper Da L.E.S also offered his congratulations.

Speaking about the deal, Siya said it was part of his pursuit to inspire the youth of Mzansi.

“My pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in our country and beyond will never stop. Blessed to take the next step in my career with the Roc Nation Sport family. Looking forward to breaking new boundaries with this partnership!” he wrote.