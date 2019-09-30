Bonang Matheba, Maps Maponyane & Thabsie: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Another sunny weekend in Mzansi has come and gone. While we’re faced with the realities of adulting on a Monday, why not ease back into your responsibilities by checking out what your faves were busy with over the weekend?
This weekend was a busy one in Celebville, from one of the most anticipated celeb weddings to champagne luncheons and launching new businesses; local celebrities were living their best lives. Here’s what some of them got up to over the weekend.
As per usual, Bonang Matheba was booked and busy this weekend but still made it look easy. On Friday, Mo’Ghel hosted a lunch with her MMC brand, BNG, and then she attended her beloved friend, Somizi’s traditional wedding.
Maps collected some major wins this weekend. The media personality was announced as a Laures ambassador on Friday. To top it all off, he announced the opening of his new burger joint in Joburg, BunsOut.
The ever-so stylish, Dj Zinhle was running the streets of Cape Town in some fly kicks. The “Number 1 female DJ in Africa” was flown down for the Sneaker Exchange.
In some jazzy news, songstress Thabsie was at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz this weekend. Although she wasn’t booked for a performance, it seems Thabsie was keen to revel in the melodies of other musicians.
Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter, Nomsa Buthelezi tied the knot this weekend. The “Gomora diva” and her long-term girlfriend Zandile are now officially off the market.
Ms Cosmo did what she does best this weekend: making people bust moves while looking good. The DJ was in between provinces this weekend as she was spinning discs at various festivals this weekend. From Kwesta’s 3-day spring break in Germiston to the Homecoming picnic in Pretoria.