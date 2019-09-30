Bonang Matheba, Maps Maponyane & Thabsie: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Another sunny weekend in Mzansi has come and gone. While we’re faced with the realities of adulting on a Monday, why not ease back into your responsibilities by checking out what your faves were busy with over the weekend?

This weekend was a busy one in Celebville, from one of the most anticipated celeb weddings to champagne luncheons and launching new businesses; local celebrities were living their best lives. Here’s what some of them got up to over the weekend.