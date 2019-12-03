The business of food: Celebrities who know what’s cooking

It’s not every day that you come across a celebrity launching a restaurant or of late Maps Maponyane has joined the list with his famous Buns Out.

However, Maponyane is not the only celebrity who’s making a fortune from the business of food. Here are five celebrities who are flexing their culinary skills with restaurant businesses:

DJ Shimza

Getting dance floors lit is more than expected from the popular DJ but with the launch of his very own restaurant, Shimza is set to serve some serious artisanal cuisine. The restaurant which is based in Tembisa, Kempton Park, where he was born boasts an assortment of cocktails and creative eats.

Sifiso Nene

When he is not making people laugh, So You Think You Are Funny star comedian Sifiso Nene has also opened his own comedy club to keep the laughs going. Originally The Goliath Club, Nene has now made the space his own.