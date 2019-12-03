The business of food: Celebrities who know what’s cooking
It’s not every day that you come across a celebrity launching a restaurant or of late Maps Maponyane has joined the list with his famous Buns Out.
However, Maponyane is not the only celebrity who’s making a fortune from the business of food. Here are five celebrities who are flexing their culinary skills with restaurant businesses:
DJ Shimza
Getting dance floors lit is more than expected from the popular DJ but with the launch of his very own restaurant, Shimza is set to serve some serious artisanal cuisine. The restaurant which is based in Tembisa, Kempton Park, where he was born boasts an assortment of cocktails and creative eats.
Sifiso Nene
When he is not making people laugh, So You Think You Are Funny star comedian Sifiso Nene has also opened his own comedy club to keep the laughs going. Originally The Goliath Club, Nene has now made the space his own.
Oskido
Well-travelled music producer and house musician, DJ Oskido chose to flex his business skills with an Asian themed restaurant. While it may not be his brainchild, the franchise has existed since 1987 as the first Asian restaurant in South Africa which Oskido has carried the legacy for with his very own launch.
The Ranakas
South Africa’s first family of reality TV has entertained many with their antics on their hit show, The Ranakas but it is Lapeng La Ranaka that really brings a hell of a flavour to the infamous family. As a qualified chef and caterer, the food is the brainchild of Siba Ranaka who heads the restaurant.