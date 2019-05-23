Feeling down after your 'big day'? You are not alone as many suffer post-wedding blues

With wedding season in full swing, you might find yourself one of the newly-wed blushing brides. When the wedding is over, the guests have stopped buzzing, the dress has been returned and the honeymoon has passed, sometimes all that is left to do for some brides is to let the post-wedding blues settle in.

While the fairytale cliché of “they lived happily ever after” is often assumed, many brides experience post-wedding blues that follow the so-called “happiest day” of their lives.

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says the wedding blues are a very common thing that the bride or couple can experience after their big day.

“It’s that empty feeling or void of what to do with their time and energy now that the fairy tale day is over and there is nothing urgent, pressing or demanding to focus on or driving them forward,” Quinsee says.

In a study Laura Stafford from the University Bowling Green and Allison Scott from the University of Kentucky conducted in 2016, almost half of the participants interviewed said they felt depressed, or slightly let down, after their wedding.