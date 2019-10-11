7,000 reasons to savour a read about little known history and forbidden love

It's a an incredible story - some say unbelievable - about an equally extraordinary historical account just before the turn of the 20th century.

Some time in 1899, a high-ranking white official of the native affairs department in Johannesburg, JS Marwick, organised and led a march of 7, 000 Zulu people out of the City of Gold to their homes in present-day KZN.

The event was sparked by the imminent war between the Afrikaners and the British, and the Zulus and possibly other "natives", had to leave Joburg in a hurry to avoid being stranded in a white men's war.

In the book, Marwick, who too had come from Richmond in then Natal, was ably assisted in leading the march by one complex character named Ndukuzempi - "sticks of war".

Nduku, as he is commonly called, carries the story of the book on his shoulders. From when he escapes unsettling circumstances at King Cetshwayo's court in Zululand in his early teens, to being raised and taught in his later teens by German missionaries, to the mines in Kimberley where he falls in love with a 'white' woman, to a scandal-ridden life in Joburg until the big march.