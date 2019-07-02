Plus-size fashion goes on sale at new walk-in shop

Fashion for the longest time has arguably been about exclusion. Those who didn't fit into the sample size were cast off like the material that falls from a seamstress's table. But that is no longer the case.

Women all over the world have started asking brands about their inclusivity across the beauty and fashion industry.

It's exciting to see that happening here at home as well, especially in the plus-size clothing industry, which has been largely ignored on the continent most known for curvaceous women.

Two women who've heeded the call and have opted to serve this often-underserved target market are the owners of LeeBex, Rebecca Garande and Lesego "Thick Leeyonce" Legobane.

The business partners launched their brick and mortar store in Melville this past Saturday. Sowetan caught up with Legobane, who is known for her photography, modelling and body positivity activism, fashion was not a business she thought about though she has always loved styling clothing. Finding items that fit became a problem for her as she grew older.

"I struggled a lot with putting together outfits; whenever I'd want something at the mall it wouldn't fit. I always say I've got mall anxiety, I can never go to the mall and have peace of mind, I hate going to the mall coz I know nothing ever fits. And that's how the whole LeeBex thing started, it was a matter of me making my own clothes and people always asking me where I got them," Legobane said.

The shop started off online but this changed as they realised that they wanted to give their customers that walk-in experience.