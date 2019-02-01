Kaizer Chiefs will always stand by Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung has said.

As the shock and heartbreaking announcement was made by Chiefs on Thursday that Meyiwa is wheelchair-bound‚ and faces a struggle to walk again‚ Motaung made the assurance that Amakhosi will never abandon the 19-year-old.

Meyiwa received a spinal injury in an horrific car accident on the N3 highway returning to his home in Pietermaritzburg on November 3.

“It’s been a long journey for us‚ a sad one. But also a learning curve in terms of experience of life‚” Motaung said.

“We just had a session today [Thursday] with the players to inform them officially. We brought Meyiwa in also to bid his farewell to his colleagues.

“But not all is ended. Meyiwa will be part of the club for the longest time.

“The club has supported him‚ and will always be supporting him. We have full support from the medical team that we have got‚ the hospitals.

“He has been under Netcare hospitals. He will be released next week to go back home.

“But the positive is the energy of the player‚ the positive attitude‚ the acceptance of the news. Not so easy for the player to accept‚ not so easy also for us to acknowledge and accept.

“A young talent of 19 ending his career at an early age. It’s unfortunate. But the reality is God only knows what is destined for him in the future.”

Motaung never gave specifics on how Meyiwa can be involved in Chiefs‚ saying that clearly has to be worked out over time.

“From a club point of view‚ we know that there are issues pertaining to his future‚” he said.

“What does the club want to do‚ what is the club planning? We are going to take things step by step.

“The journey is not ended‚ the player is still alive. Ours is to make sure that as part of development‚ as part of why we develop players is to develop talent and ensure that we gave a future for our kids.

“This is one of the journeys that we are going to travel with Meyiwa. He will still be part of us‚ he will still be part of the journey ahead.

“The chairman [Kaizer Motaung] has got a broader vision about life and football. And we will never leave our player and let him be alone.

“He will always walk the walk with us. He will always be a Khosi for life.

“And we plead with our supporters to give that support when he gets back home in Maritzburg. And the family as a whole must get that support from everyone in the fraternity.”

Meyiwa had been undergoing medical rehabilitation at Milpark Hospital.

He joined Chiefs' development aged 14 in 2014. The midfielder was promoted to the senior team in 2017-18 and played 21 times for Amakhosi.

He is an SA Under-17 and U-20 international and played at the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

