Chef's sustainable cooking tricks, tips

Sustainability. That's the word. The world is moving towards ensuring everything we do is sustainable, especially in the food industry.

Consumers, who are a large part of the process, are also now asking questions which encourage big business to be more transparent.

What happens to the meat you eat before it gets on your table? Where is the farm?

There has indeed been a lot of interest piqued by shows such as Netflix's Chef's Table that follows the origins and processes of not only superstar chefs but the forgotten ingredients and methods they use.

Take for example renowned pastry chef Will Goldfarb, who left the fast-paced culinary world in America and found a new life in Bali, Indonesia, where he dreams up extraordinary pastries and knows his sugar supplier by first name.