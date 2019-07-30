Music and dishes that feed the soul

New establishments are always being opened in a vibey place such as Braamfontein. Often the venues have to be something special to draw the eye of those spoilt for choice.

An interesting new venture by DJ Kenzhero, real name Kenneth Nzama, and his business partner Bradley Williams has caught my eye.

Artvist is a year-old venue on Reserve Street sectioned into three parts - there's the restaurant at street level and the art gallery above it, with works from young emerging artists and curators, with the Untitled Basement, where you enter through wrought-iron gates and take a flight of stairs into the muted, cozy confines of the basement where live music is the order of the night.

Sowetan visited the basement venue on Thursday night for the jazz evening, part of its live music offering.

Williams says the aim for the venue was to create an inspirational space, where people can connect across a diverse spectrum whether they be artists, artisans, marketers, fashionistas, political leaders, academics, innovators etc.

"When it comes to culinary offering we aim to provide nourishment and generosity in regional, Pan-African and Mediterranean cuisine, that is ethically sourced and prepared, with environmentally and people conscious food/ingredients."

At their live music venue, they offer dishes like boujee fried chicken wings, free- range chicken wings with chermoula, served with fries at R100 for six and R160 for 12.