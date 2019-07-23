Have Wings takes off and is flying high

Human beings are carnivores you'll often hear, and those who partake, will often wax lyrical about their love of meat.

This past week I visited a restaurant that claims to make the "healthiest fast food chicken wings" and also spoke to a meat connoisseur about some common things we need to know about beef.

Have Wings in Melville, Joburg, is a restaurant that specialises in chicken wings, it's one of many shops at 27 Boxes, the precinct that uses shipping containers as store space. It's been operational for two years, and has a visible social media presence. What makes their wings healthy, I ask.

"Our wings are free range, they're not injected with anything. We dry spice them, take out the fat and then we oven bake them, they're then grilled," says Emmanuel Sekokotla, co- manager. This process sets them apart from other food outlets that deep fry their wings. His mother, Trudy Sekokotla, owns the restaurant.

Sekokotla bustles around the cozy venue with its minimalist decor, the food is served in enamel bowls and cups just to give it that throwback flavour.

While answering questions, he's directing the staff in the back to prepare the wings that are on offer for us to taste. His stint as an air traffic control officer seems to be holding him in good stead as he moves to and fro.