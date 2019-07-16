More to kiddies party than cake and candy

It's not your birthday until you pose with those number balloons on social media - or so it seems.

In recent years, there's been a shift in how people celebrate their birthdays, many choose elaborate dinners that rival wedding receptions. Who can forget Bonang Matheba's pink soiree of two years ago?

The demand for unique and elegant celebrations is very high. So it only makes sense that this decadence would filter through to even children's parties.

Gone is the one-size-fits-all recipe of just balloons, a cake and a clown. Children's parties have gone from just buy anything Mickey Mouse to pamper parties. These parties often provide a spa experience for your little angel and her friends.

They get to be primped and everyone feels like a princess for a day. It's proven to be a burgeoning business and individuals such as Zanele Rambau, the owner of Mini Spa For A Girl Child, are filling the gap in the market.

The mother of one started her business in December 2016 after realising that her daughter, who was four at the time, enjoyed getting her nails done.

"Lately if you can notice, us parents we want everything for our children and another thing what I see other parents doing, they are having a different way of birthday for umtwana unlike back then when we had jumping castles.