Lady Skollie tackles sides of good and evil

"Let us pray," is how the statement of Lady Skollie's latest art exhibition at Circa Gallery in Rosebank opens.

She continues: "I close my eyes and I see Jesus [white] surrounded by 12 men [white], he is far upon a hill top, preaching.

"The wind carries his voice far away from me. I only catch snippets of words and ideas. I am on the outskirts, I can't hear. I start making up my own stories."

Titled Good & Evil, the controversial and thought-provoking exhibition is on until July 6.

Skollie, 32, whose real name is Laura Windvogel, has never shied away from controversy and tackling taboos. To those who have been following her work closely, her recent exhibition does not come as a shock.

Using symbolic images in ink, watercolour and crayon, she addresses a wide variety of subjects from issues of sex, consent, relationships and social politics.

Her latest exhibition will ruffle feathers among the Christian community who can easily regard her interpretation as blasphemy.