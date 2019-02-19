Man recalls how ex burnt him with cooking oil
A Soweto man suffered third degree burn wounds on his face after he was allegedly splashed with hot cooking oil by his angry ex-lover who wanted him back.
James Mazibuko, 30, suffered severe burn wounds to his face, neck and chest following the attack in front of his two children aged five and eight. The incident took place in Zondi, Soweto, a week ago, where the mother of his children, Khanyisiwe Tshuma, lives.
Mazibuko told Sowetan the incident happened after he rejected his ex's demands that they get back together.
Mazibuko said he walked away from their relationship of 10 years in December because there was no peace as they had regular verbal fights.
He said the attack happened when he went to her ex's place to deliver groceries he had bought for his children.
"I found her cooking... On the stove there was a pot of pap and a steel mug. The children came to me with their homework and I helped them," he said. Mazibuko said he could tell that his ex-lover was angry.
"She asked me why I left her when she needs my support. I asked her what kind of support was she talking about because I paid her rent and looked after the children."
Mazibuko said his ex told him that she needed emotional support from him.
"She said she thought I would come back to her but I had moved on with my life," he said.
Mazibuko said the woman waited for the children to move away from him before attacking him.
"I was facing her direction when she just turned and poured the cup of oil over me. My children were watching and they screamed in fear."
Mazibuko, who now cannot see with his left eye because it was severely burned, said the woman became more angry when he asked her what more she wanted from him because he took care of her and the children.
"I think I underestimated her anger. The attack came out of nowhere. She said she thought I would rethink my decision and come home," he said.
Mazibuko said the woman had threatened to burn him before. "She told me several times that she would burn me with acid, but I did not take her threats seriously. I did not think that she would do it. We fought regularly, even in front of our children, that is why I could not go back," he said.
Mazibuko said he later went to the local clinic where he received medical attention.
"I am so angry right now. I want her locked up, how could she do this to me?"
Mazibuko said the children were in the care of the woman's relatives and would later go to their maternal grandmother in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.
Jabulani police spokesperson Sgt Phindile Mavuso said they were investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm pending the report from the doctor.
"The investigating officer will study the doctor's report and the charge might change to attempted murder," she said.
Mavuso said the woman appeared in court on Friday and remained in custody.