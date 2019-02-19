Man recalls how ex burnt him with cooking oil

"I found her cooking... On the stove there was a pot of pap and a steel mug. The children came to me with their homework and I helped them," he said. Mazibuko said he could tell that his ex-lover was angry.

"She asked me why I left her when she needs my support. I asked her what kind of support was she talking about because I paid her rent and looked after the children."

Mazibuko said his ex told him that she needed emotional support from him.

"She said she thought I would come back to her but I had moved on with my life," he said.

Mazibuko said the woman waited for the children to move away from him before attacking him.

"I was facing her direction when she just turned and poured the cup of oil over me. My children were watching and they screamed in fear."

Mazibuko, who now cannot see with his left eye because it was severely burned, said the woman became more angry when he asked her what more she wanted from him because he took care of her and the children.

"I think I underestimated her anger. The attack came out of nowhere. She said she thought I would rethink my decision and come home," he said.