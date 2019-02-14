Splendour, opulence define northern suburbs' swankiest spots for well-heeled

On a night where most eyeballs were firmly fixed on the small screen awaiting the drama bound to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nations Address last Thursday, I and a host of other scribes headed off on a junket of some of the swankiest spots the northern suburbs has to offer.

The venues cater to the palate of the well-heeled, and the sundowners are served sleek and the hors d'oeuvres smooth out all the kinks that the Joburg traffic might have knotted.

The event, which goes by The Decks of Tsogo Sun – a Celebration of Summer, sees organisers taking you on a journey of several select decks of the hotel, each boasting a unique vibe and ambience, specific to whatever your individual taste happens to be.

First stop was the Southern Sun Montecasino, a splash whose design is said to be inspired by the opulence and splendour of the 15th century Palazzo Corsini villa in Italy.

The distinguishing factor of this deck is the contrasting serenity of the inside of the hotel itself, which you walk through to get to the rugged, woodsy exterior of the deck.