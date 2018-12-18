Creating job opportunities the cherry on top for ice cream brand

If there ever was a soundtrack for childhood, the soft rhythmic tune of an ice cream truck would arguably be track number 1 - a sound that could inspire even the most lethargic child to a flurry of activity. Summer just isn't summer without ice cream, whether you prefer it in a cup, on a cone or dairy-free.

The love for ice cream drove Thabo Mangwani to starting his own business. He says at the age of five he asked his mom if he could have it for breakfast. Though the request was denied initially, he's been in love ever since.

Mangwani, who grew up tending to the family vegetable and fruit garden, has started an ice cream business selling the icy treat made from natural ingredients.

His company - The Lickery - was established in 2016. Mangwani, who has a passion for food, was persuaded by his business partner to try making ice cream.

He says the first he made was a blueberry ice cream at his apartment in the wee hours of the morning. He's come a long way since then. He's been selling his healthy ice cream at markets.

"If we have a strawberry ice-cream, we use fresh strawberries, we don't use any artificial flavours ... It's actually superfood ice cream; the entire range is superfood ice cream so we have cacao, strawberry, cinnamon and ginger, and all of these are high in nutrients and antioxidants," he says.