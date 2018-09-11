'I source fabric locally, I pay salaries and rent', says Tshepo about his R950 jeans

A R950 pair of jeans has divided the nation after Tshepo ‘the jean maker’ Mohlala advertised his self-named denim brand ‘Tshepo’ on social media.

The 26-year-old from Tsakane, in the east of Johannesburg, faced negative comments about the price of his jeans and using his name as the brand.

“I understand where people are coming from; I’m a kasi boy myself. I know that there are people who cannot afford the price, but I studied the market and I had to position myself accordingly,” he said.

“I source my fabric locally, I have people to pay salaries to and I have to pay rent. All of this has to be considered.”

However, Mohlala is not a novice to controversy as the logo of his brand was designed by the notorious artist Ayanda Mabulu, who recently came under the spotlight once again for his controversial political artwork.

Mohlala said he was raised by a single mother who worked as a domestic worker and a religious grandmother who was strict with his appearance.