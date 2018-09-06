PHOTOS | Khanyi Mbau and Thembisa Mdoda rub shoulders with 'Brooke Logan'

After a hectic nationwide tour with the public, American soap opera veteran Katherine Kelly Lang hosted a fancy and intimate private dinner with Mzansi A-listers on Wednesday night.

Held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg, the get-together was attended by decorated stars such as Thembisa Mdoda and Khanyi Mbau, who was with her beau Tebogo Lerole.

Lang is renowned for playing Brooke Logan on American soapie The Bold and the Beautiful. She has played the character that fans love to hate for over 20 years.