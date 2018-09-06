PHOTOS | Khanyi Mbau and Thembisa Mdoda rub shoulders with 'Brooke Logan'
After a hectic nationwide tour with the public, American soap opera veteran Katherine Kelly Lang hosted a fancy and intimate private dinner with Mzansi A-listers on Wednesday night.
Held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg, the get-together was attended by decorated stars such as Thembisa Mdoda and Khanyi Mbau, who was with her beau Tebogo Lerole.
Lang is renowned for playing Brooke Logan on American soapie The Bold and the Beautiful. She has played the character that fans love to hate for over 20 years.
On the night, the 57-year-old ageless and timeless beauty rocked a printed David Tlale jumpsuit from his new collection set to be unveiled at the New York Fashion Week this Sunday.
The same night she lit up the small screen after making a cameo appearance on SABC3 soapie Isidingo. She will also appear in tonight’s episode.
Earlier in the day, Lang caused fan frenzy at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria and Maponya Mall in Soweto during a meet-and-greet. She also explored deceased ANC icon Nelson Mandela’s house at Vilakazi Street in Orlando West, Soweto.
Last week, Lang completed the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Port Elizabeth. Lang is headed to Cape Town next.