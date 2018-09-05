David Tlale returns to New York Fashion Week to unveil hot summer collection
After skipping a few seasons, South African couturier David Tlale is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to unveil his latest fashion collection.
On Sunday September 9, Tlale will debut his Spring/Summer 2019 collection with the hotly-anticipated showcase being billed as “a unique, street runway show”.
“Returning to New York [is about] telling the African narrative. Wait until Monday to see how brand David Tlale will be taking you through an immersive fashion experience that will leave its mark,” Tlale teased.
“It’s going to be a heightened fashion experience, a journey of elevation of the David Tlale brand be it textures, designs and silhouettes we always go the extra mile. [Expect] poise, elegance, decadence and luxury.”
NYFW will run from September 6-14, with renowned fashion houses such as Jeremy Scott, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera expected to launch their latest designs.
Tlale will showcase on the same day as Boss, Rodarte, Tibi and Prabal Gurung.
He will jet off to New York City tomorrow alongside cognac brand Courvoisier’s two other ambassadors Bonang Matheba and Anatii for four planned spectacular nights.
“There aren’t any other South African designers that can say they have showcased at a platform such as this more than once and we represent Africans and the African diaspora and we are the evidence of all the possibilities,” he said.
“Debuting a collection at NYFW is affirmation of the continuous journey of building a global brand, the business of fashion is at its peak and making sure we are always on par with international trends and International Market Week.”