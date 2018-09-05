David Tlale returns to New York Fashion Week to unveil hot summer collection

After skipping a few seasons, South African couturier David Tlale is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to unveil his latest fashion collection.

On Sunday September 9, Tlale will debut his Spring/Summer 2019 collection with the hotly-anticipated showcase being billed as “a unique, street runway show”.

“Returning to New York [is about] telling the African narrative. Wait until Monday to see how brand David Tlale will be taking you through an immersive fashion experience that will leave its mark,” Tlale teased.