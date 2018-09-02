PHOTOS | Minnie Dlamini sizzles at Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Local bombshell Minnie Dlamini was the belle of the ball as she returned for a third time to host the sixth annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Dlamini stunned as she hosted once again alongside Nigerian TV and radio personality Ik Osakioduwa at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

She had a total of four outfit changes designed by South African couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee. Her favourite was the cleavage-hugging rose gold number, with a daring high-slit.

Dlamini said the fashion moment reminded her of her dreamy wedding day with husband Quinton Jones a year ago. An embellished crown topping her blonde hairdo completed the regal ensemble.