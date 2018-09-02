PHOTOS | Minnie Dlamini sizzles at Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
Local bombshell Minnie Dlamini was the belle of the ball as she returned for a third time to host the sixth annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.
Dlamini stunned as she hosted once again alongside Nigerian TV and radio personality Ik Osakioduwa at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.
She had a total of four outfit changes designed by South African couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee. Her favourite was the cleavage-hugging rose gold number, with a daring high-slit.
Dlamini said the fashion moment reminded her of her dreamy wedding day with husband Quinton Jones a year ago. An embellished crown topping her blonde hairdo completed the regal ensemble.
“I felt like a princess it was like I was getting married all over again,” Dlamini told SowetanLIVE.
“My glam team was the same from my wedding, so I guess the nostalgia was inevitable.
“My highlight is co-hosting with the best talent on this continent. He (Osakioduwa) brings out the best in me and our chemistry is effortless.”
Big winners of the night included hot Nigerian series This Is It for Best TV Series, multiple wins for Nigerian romantic comedy Isoken; while rapper Falz scooped Best Supporting Actor for his role in New Money.
“They say third time is a charm. It’s my favourite event of the year. It’s such an honour to host the biggest awards show on the African continent,” Dlamini gushed.