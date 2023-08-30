Multi platinum-selling artist Vusi Nova is leaving Muthaland Entertainment.
His company, Nova Sounds signed a group calledd 047 from the Eastern Cape. Nova has released hits like Thandiwe, Ndikuthandile, Asphelelanga, Intliziyo and Nomakanjani.
Muthaland founder and CEO Lance Stehr on Tuesday said: “It’s been a remarkable journey with Vusi Nova. I’ve always believed that he has one of the greatest voices this country has ever heard.
“As well as the ability to outperform a number of his international industry counterparts making him one of the best live performers on the continent. We wish him continued success as he embarks on this path with Nova Sounds. Muthaland will always stand by him, offering guidance and support in an advisory capacity.”
Nova could not be reached for comment as his phone went onto voicemail.
Asked about the hits released under Muthaland, Sterh said the music that has been recorded under Muthaland over the years falls under Muthaland which Nova will earn royalties on in the future.
“We will still work on projects together depending on what they are. We have worked with a lot of artists who at some point felt the need to go independent be it DJ Cleo, Zola 7, Ready D, Da Les and others.
“I feel it’s a journey that needs to be travelled if the artist feels so. My enjoyment comes from developing new artists and breaking them into the market. Vusi is huge at this point in his career and I think he feels he needs to run solo. I know he will deliver what his fans want.”
Vusi Nova, record label part ways
Hitmaker starts his own company, Nova Sounds
Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Gallo Images
