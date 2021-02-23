Vusi Nova slams rumours he's 'dating Somizi'

As his friendship with Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung continues to hog headlines, singer Vusi Nova has come out to set the record straight on their relationship.

Ever since rumours of 'trouble in paradise' between Somizi and his husband Mohale began to swirl, fans have become "suspicious" of the close relationship Vusi and Somgaga share.

In the latest episode of What’s Your Poison?, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, Vusi got candid about his life, his struggle with drugs and his relationship with SomG.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive,” Vusi explained.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”

Watch the full interview below: