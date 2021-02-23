Vusi Nova slams rumours he's 'dating Somizi'
“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot," Vusi said.
As his friendship with Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung continues to hog headlines, singer Vusi Nova has come out to set the record straight on their relationship.
Ever since rumours of 'trouble in paradise' between Somizi and his husband Mohale began to swirl, fans have become "suspicious" of the close relationship Vusi and Somgaga share.
In the latest episode of What’s Your Poison?, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, Vusi got candid about his life, his struggle with drugs and his relationship with SomG.
“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive,” Vusi explained.
“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”
Watch the full interview below:
Vusi admitted he trusted Somizi with his life and that he treasured their friendship and therefore found it important to nurture it.
True to his words the pair have been spending a lot of time together, going on bestie-vacations. Just recently, the pair chose to give the middle finger to haters, when they jetted off on a “business and pleasure” bestie vacation in Cape Town.
Everything about the pair's Cape Town weekend away screamed luxury and leisure.
Not only was Somizi rocking his Rich Mnisi and Louis Vuitton, but the pair were super comfortable as they flew in a private jet where they were served bubbles and given the best food.
Then last week, Vusi and Somizi were spotted in Limpopo where the pair served Mzansi several envy-inducing snaps from their delicious breakfast in the bush, the luxurious Kruger Shalati Train ride on the Bridge, game drives, a threesome pyjama party, to dips in the infinity pool.
Meanwhile, fans of Somhale have been concerned about Mohale's feelings as he was "out on his own" during both SomNova vacations.
Whenever the pair is spotted out and about, Mohale lands on the trends list as tweeps can't help but wonder if he doesn't feel left out or worse ... replaced.
Aiy true. Their marriage is over. No more vacations together, no more tagging each other, Somizi is busy with vacations with vusi, mohale is busy buying school shoes. Kore ke rao rao— OJay (@OJay_Lets) February 22, 2021
However, Mohale has blueticked the constant trending and has kept mum on his marriage life with exceptions to interviews he does with Somizi.
In an interview with True Love magazine earlier this month, the couple got real about the online rumours and speculation from Mzansi that they were going through a rocky patch.
The couple said that even though they may have troubles, this was normal for all married couples.
“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi told the magazine.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.