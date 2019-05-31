Success of hit song As'phelelanga surprises Vusi Nova

Afro-pop crooner Vusi Nova never imagined in his wildest dreams when releasing his

album that throbbing anthem As'phelelanga would be the hit song from the offering.

The song paying homage to fallen music heroes such as Busi Mhlongo, Lucky Dube and Ray Phiri appears as the closing cut on the 12-track Manyan-Nyan.

Featuring praise poet Jessica Mbangeni, the song is up for the public-voted Record of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas) tomorrow.

But it will have tough competition from frontrunners such as AKA's Fela in Versace, Sun-El Musician's Sonini and Dladla Mshunqisi's Pakisha.

"Its success surprised me. I was like what the hell is going on," Vusi confesses.

"If you notice on my album it's the last track. Normally on an album the songs that you believe in will be on top, but definitely not the last track.

"That song was just me saying thank you to the guys that made all of this possible for us - from Miriam Makeba to Brenda Fassie.