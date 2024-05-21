'No food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe': Mzansi Magic denies reports

Shaka iLembe is in production for a new season, but the filming of the popular drama series has been laced with toxic allegations.

This after it was alleged that there was a food poisoning incident on the set which claimed the lives of two crew members.

However, a statement from Mzansi Magic shared with TshisaLIVE dismisses these claims but acknowledges the death of one crew member.

“Mzansi Magic can confirm that there was no food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe,” reads the statement. “The makeup artist in question was employed on the set for only one-and a-half days. On her second day, she reported feeling weak with flu-like symptoms. She was promptly sent to see the medic, and her next of kin was contacted to collect her. Regrettably, her condition worsened, and she passed away three days later at home.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Season 2, set to launch in 2025, will unveil a new chapter with new stars, characters and plot lines delivered with the same polish as season 1, with the cast led by Nomzamo Mbatha, and the vast crew of the show having already laid a foundation on which the epic story can be expanded.