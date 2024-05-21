Entertainment

'No food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe': Mzansi Magic denies reports

A makeup artist died at home after reporting flu-like symptoms

21 May 2024 - 20:32
Joy Mphande Journalist
Mzansi Magic sets the record straight on the death of a 'Shaka iLembe' crew member.
Mzansi Magic sets the record straight on the death of a 'Shaka iLembe' crew member.
Image: supplied

Shaka iLembe is in production for a new season, but the filming of the popular drama series has been laced with toxic allegations.

This after it was alleged that there was a food poisoning incident on the set which claimed the lives of two crew members.

However, a statement from Mzansi Magic shared with TshisaLIVE dismisses these claims but acknowledges the death of one crew member.

Mzansi Magic can confirm that there was no food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe,” reads the statement. “The makeup artist in question was employed on the set for only one-and a-half days. On her second day, she reported feeling weak with flu-like symptoms. She was promptly sent to see the medic, and her next of kin was contacted to collect her. Regrettably, her condition worsened, and she passed away three days later at home.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Season 2, set to launch in 2025, will unveil a new chapter with new stars, characters and plot lines delivered with the same polish as season 1, with the cast led by Nomzamo Mbatha, and the vast crew of the show having already laid a foundation on which the epic story can be expanded.

As’gqoke with Bafana Mthembu

The first rule of the amabhinca aesthetic is to keep it clean — that’s the main lesson I learn in my style tutorial from content creator Bafana ...
S Mag
7 months ago

Shaka iLembe renewed for second season

It’s official, following the voltaic finale last night, Shakea iLembe with Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa and Thembinkosi Mthembu in the lead has ...
S Mag
8 months ago

The ultimate Shaka Ilembe warrior workout guide 

With sublime acting, scenic cinematography, and a captivating storyline, local series Shaka Illembe has set a new standard for filmmaking in Africa.
S Mag
9 months ago

The evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha

The Hollywood siren is celebrating 10 years in acting with a new feat as executive producer of Shaka Ilembe, which earns her the title of Woman of ...
S Mag
9 months ago

Ratladi excited his acting ability is seen beyond his physical disability

Actor and playwright Calvin Ratladi is on top of the world after he finally made his debut on a TV production Shaka iLembe.
Entertainment
9 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy