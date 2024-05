The Katlehong Assembly of God church commemorated its 60th anniversary by hosting its first Fundraising Concert - Rebuilding the Walls at Carnival City's Big Top Arena in Brakpan on Saturday.

The audience was treated to a host of performances by renowned Gospel artists including Mkhulu Big Fish Makhabane, Ncebakazi Msomi, Dumi Mkokstad, Puleng March and Xolly Mcwango.

Here's a look inside the concert.