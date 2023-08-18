×

Entertainment

Mogomotsi lands dynamic role in new series Outlaws

Star-studded show to hit showmax in September

18 August 2023 - 07:11
Mmabatho Mogomotsi plays a no-nonsense boss of a cattle raiding gang in Outlaws.
Image: Supplied

Seasoned actress Mmabatho Mogomotsi is excited to portray the role of a ringleader in a new drama series.

Mogomotsi will play the role of Moretlo, a queen-pin of a stock-theft gang on Outlaws.

The series features stars like Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, Nolwazi Shange, Siyabonga Shibe, Mnqobi Kunene and Thembinkosi Mthembu.   

Mogomotsi, who made her debut as Snowey in Yizo Yizo 20 years ago, defined Outlaws as a story of stock-theft wars between communities in Lesotho and KZN.

With the show set to premiere on September 6 on Showmax, the actress revealed that she had been hungry for such a role.

She said the way she had fun portraying the role, she felt like she was acting for the first time in her life.

“I cannot wait for it to see the first episode complete and to hear what people say about it. I loved it and honestly it felt like I was doing this job for the first time and it is a unique story and it required I invest in it. I had to take a different approach and it was for me a spiritual thing. Playing that role has made me grow as an actor.

“If you meet her [Moretlo] on the street, you will mistake her for an ordinary woman. But the things she does in the underground world and the dignity she has is what makes the character riveting. She is just a wife like any other woman, and that is how you experience her. 

“Moretlo is the matriarch of the Ts’eole family that belongs to the Basotho side of the story. It’s a story of a mother being a mom and [trying to keep her family] afloat. Doing what she needs to do and doing what’s right by her. So, it’s a story of survival, in a nutshell. She would use her gun without thinking twice. So Moretlo is not your ordinary damsel.”  

Mogomotsi believes that people should watch the series because it is a riveting drama that brings magic to the screen.

What excites her about portraying Moretlo is that she exudes power as much as she is an ordinary woman. Mogomotsi says Moretlo’s power is expressed in a different way. 

“When you meet her in the street you greet her but there is that darkish character that also has dignity. She can walk with other women and do everything that wives from the villages do. But her position in that same village is not the same as that of other women. She stands out, not in a materialistic way.” 

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

