Culture

Mrs Mops emerges as new fan favourite on the Mommy Club

Miss bikini bodybuilding is her next bucket list tick

07 July 2023 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Mpumi Mops opens up about her reality TV journey.
Image: Supplied.

Mpumi Mophatlane, better known as Mrs Mops, has stolen the hearts of Mzansi on the new reality show, The Mommy Club

The former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is showing a different side of motherhood in the Showmax original, following glamorous lives of five women and the nannies who assist them to build their empires and raise their heirs. Between these five women, they have 15 children and 13 nannies.

Since the premiere last week, the 36-year-old has emerged as a fan favourite.

“When I was first approached about being on the show, I had to take some time to think thoroughly because I had previously been on a reality show. So, I wasn’t quite sure whether I wanted to be in that space or not,” she said. 

“I don’t regret saying ‘yes’ and coming back to reality TV. I am glad to see that people are noticing that the person they saw on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is the same Mpumi Mops they see on The Mommy Club, but with more layers to me. They see my family, how I run my business and how I relate with my helper.”  

With her name topping social media threads, she is humbled by her comeback, but this time about with no negativity. 

The cast members of the Mommy Club.
Image: Supplied.

“It’s so nice to see that when you walk into a room, people know who you are and you don’t even have to introduce yourself. Seeing strangers smile at you and them being happy to see you is really sweet... it touches my heart,” she said.   

Mophatlane now has her eye set on becoming a bodybuilder.  

“I am currently in the process of training to become a fitness bodybuilder – I would like to tick participating in the Miss bikini bodybuilding off my bucket list. I just want to push myself and see how I can build my body,” she said

“My trainer believes he can transform me in just six to eight weeks. How cool is that? I will be ripped. I am definitely going to share my bodybuilding journey with my fans.” 

 

Four things we didnt know about Mophatlane:  

  1. I am very shy. I get social anxiety when I am in a big crowd. I try not to hang about large groups even though my job requires me to.
  2. I love racing cars at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria. I also have a couple of certified advanced driving certificates.
  3. I am such a daddy's girl. I love my dad way too much. His name is Tsotsi Sithole and he used to be a taxi boss back in the day.
  4. I am super funny. My sense of humour is so hilarious, my family actually thinks I should be a stand-up comedian.
Image: Supplied.

