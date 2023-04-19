First stepping into television in the 1990s at the tender age of five, former child star Wright Ngubeni is convinced now more than ever that he was destined to be in front of the camera.
The 34-year-old presenter and actor launched his career on SABC 1's Kideo and YoTV. But it's his role as Jonathan in Mzansi's longest running daily drama Generations that made his a household name.
Ngubeni later transitioned as host of Big Up and Love Back. In between that he has had acting stints in Street Life, Rhythm City, Thuli No Thulani, Heist and more recently Netflix film Kedibone, playing opposite former SMag cover star Natasha Thahane.
In recent years he has kept a low profile focusing on a few shows, but the multi-hyphenate star is back in front of the small screen with a new reality TV show, kuRuff, a new joint venture by Showmax and Moja Love.
What brings you back on mainstream television?
There is a lot of platforms and channels now than when I was younger. My move back happened organically... it's not like I have a vision board with everything that I do, the phase back in just happened. Yes, I have been doing behind-the-scenes things with old colleagues, so the passion was still there. It was just not in people's faces like it will be now.
What were you up to during the hiatus?
After I did Heist in 2015, I did three of four years of behind-the-scenes work. I ventured into the business world, I started my own production house and also became an ambassador of a youth development programme. It's been about three years since I've been back on mainstream and my first on-screen work was with Kedibone, which was blast to act on.
Wright Ngubeni 'ready to give people second instalment of myself'
Ex-child star returns to mainstream TV with new reality show
Image: Supplied
How would you describe your journey in the industry?
I've been in the public eye since the age of five, so all my life I've been known. I come from an era where the entertainment industry was not really structured for kids in this country. And then there was teenage television such as YoTV, at that point it was innate in me that I would be associated with some sort of TV role or name by people. However, the journey has been thoroughly fulfilling and I'm ready to do it again, to be on mainstream as an adult. I'm ready to give the people I've travelled this journey with a second installment of myself.
Acting or presenting?
I love them both. Although I love presenting and directing more because I get to be me – that's the best way to connect with people. Yes, I know how to connect with viewers through my acting technique and all these characters but what better way to do it as Wright Ngubeni, the host and director, with my personality?
Are you different from the younger you?
Not really. I'm still that bubbly energetic fellow who is known for operating on a higher frequency. There has been some growth in who I am, from kids television to young adult type of content.
What has been your biggest lesson?
Understanding the concept of legacy and generational wealth. Taking a backseat from mainstream television to focus on legacy building and conceptualising that into business was one of the main lessons. I've learnt how to pursue purpose as opposed to pursing popularity.
Tell us more about the new show?
Black tax is a struggle that many households face but taking action can be difficult due to fears of negative reactions from loved ones. With this show, I am hoping to help with the necessary intervention for those who feel overwhelmed by the baggage of black tax.
