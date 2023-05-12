×

Entertainment

Doccie reveals another side to Pule, a trendsetter with passion for fashion

Imibuzo tells Tshegofatso’s real story through her family and friends

12 May 2023 - 07:11
Tshegofatso Pule, who had worked as a make-up artist and wanted to pursue studies in marketing, was eight months pregnant when she was found dead in Durban Deep in June 2020.
Image: Supplied

Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s love for fashion and beauty will be brought to life in a new crime documentary that looks at her murder in June 2020.

Pule’s life and times will be revealed in Showmax’s crime documentary anthology Imibuzo (Questions) that seeks to answer questions lingering about some of the murder cases that shook the country in recent years. The series started on Monday and will continue until July. It will also feature the story ies of the murder of the murder case of rapper Nkululeko Flabba Habedi and the deaths of 21 youth, including pupils, at Enyobeni tavern mass deaths.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was shot dead before her bloodstained body was found hanging from a tree in the bushes in Durban Deep, area of Roodepoort, in June 2020.

Family friend and spokesperson of the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation, Botlhale Modisane, said the documentary will give the public a chance to know the real Pule.

“The documentary will give us a chance of telling our own version of how things happened and how we feel. The aim of the doccie is getting people to know Tshego through our voices and our eyes as opposed to what people assumed about her.”

Modisane, who is among the people who watched Pule building her makeup hustle after quitting a well-known cosmetics company, wants her to be remembered for her flamboyance, style and class. She said Pule was such a visionary, and so futuristic and fashion-forward.

“I don’t think anybody who knew her would talk about Tshego without mentioning her love for fashion and how she would express herself through it. Through this documentary people will learn the other side to her. “Tshego could rock up and you would not understand what she is wearing.

“Years later, you would see the same clothing item becoming a trend. She was way ahead of her time when it came to fashion. She always looked up to international trends in fashion and beauty.

“Her fashion was the one that you only see on fashion ramps. She wanted to grow in the fashion and beauty space. “She thought she would travel overseas. After her passing, we were talking among ourselves about how interesting it was that Tshego wanted to be world famous...” I and it happened but not in a way that she would have dreamt of considering her tragic death.”

Modisane said it was not easy to do the interview because it opened up old wounds.

“I realised then one learns to live with the wounds; they do not heal. If you do heal, you will always have scars. “There are certain questions that force you to go back to that day. And even the people who will be watching will understand the emotional and psychological strain that came with her death.”

Imibuzo executive producer Zinzi Velelo Alake said: “We have chosen 10 ten incredible stories that have had an effect in our community. We have also noticed that most of the stories that happened in our black communities are told in English, but these 10 are retold in African languages.

“We are not taking a journalistic approach but we are taking a family and friends’ approach. We want to hear from the family and it is a personal and direct approach. We called it Imibuzo because we still want to know what really happened.”

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

