Film graduate Sikelelwa Vuyeleni believes leading a life in front of the camera is her destiny.
She first got her big break with the role of Thando in the Moja Love telenovela Hope.
Vuyeleni then slowly solidified her name as an actor when she was featured on etv drama series, Traffic 1. She went on to act on Mzansi Magic shows such as Isikizi, Umalume, Ukuphila Kabili and Ingozi yoThando.
The 25-year-old is popularly known for her role of Nambitha on House of Zwide, the gut-wrenching series that walked away with four awards at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2022.
"My passion for acting started in 2013 when I was in grade 10 – I took drama as a subject... the very same year I was also a part of an agency that got me my first acting gig," says the Cape Town-born actor. "I was 15 when I first appeared on television, so this year marks my tenth year in the acting industry."
After matric, Vuyeleni had planned to got to University of Cape Town, but with her application rejected, fate redirected her to a career in filmography and videography, closer to where her passion lied.
"I studied film at Cape Peninsula the University of Technology. After I graduated, I came to Johannesburg to enhance my skills on Actor Spaces because I believe as an actor, one doesn't stop learning," says the beaming actor.
"I chose film because I knew it was not too far off from what I love which is acting. As much as I was settling at the time, I didn't see myself studying anything that is outside the acting industry.
"I am grateful that I studied filmography because it has helped me expand even more and I'm currently building a production company of my own."
Sikelelwa Vuyeleni acts out a passion as she toasts 10 years in television industry
Actor has rubbed shoulders with SA's who is who
Image: Supplied
While it seems as though she's acquired the right image as an actor over the years, Vuyeleni describes questions of "when will I become the next big thing" were somewhat bother to her from time to time.
"To be honest, this industry is a start-and-go and it never really feels as though you've made it. But it being my tenth year, I can safely say my journey in the industry has been a steady one. I've paced myself, I don't feel like anything has been rushed but more prepared for what's next... I also feel like I haven't even touched what I plan to do in this industry.
"However, I am aware that I need to ease into my next big thing. Fortunately, I'm at a place where now I understand why it all took so long because I've been cooked and prepared for this position."
In her illustrious career, Vuyeleni has acted alongside some of SA's most famous faces such as Tina Jaxa, Sello Maake KaNcube and Warren Masemola. She now shares the screen with Thembinkosi Mthembu, Luthando 'BU' Mthembu and Dippy Padi on the risque adult Showmax drama, Adulting.
"We have the utmost fun on set; it's actually quite a pleasure having made the cast of Adulting. I love my role as the baby mama and I can't wait to see how her role evolves and takes viewers by surprise," Vuyeleni hints.
"I've always looked up to who I want to be because I know of the potential that I possess. But Thuso Mbedu is someone who inspires me. She's very talented and disciplined when it comes to her craft. I also love how gracious she moves and how she lets her work speak for her... that's what I want for myself as well.
"I want to be remembered as the girl who showed up and made things happen. Not only that but to be known for my exceptional work as an actor," Vuyeleni says.
