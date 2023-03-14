What happened next?
Bonko Khoza, wife Lesego celebrate ten blissful years of their love
Actor says spouse transformed him in so many ways
Image: supplied
Like a scene from a Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride and Valentine's Day) rom-com, leading man Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego’s love story will melt your heart.
Dubbed the “nation's husband” by The Wife viewers, the 32-year-old actor on Monday celebrated his 10th anniversary with the love of his life.
To honour the milestone, the power couple spill on their decade-long romance:
How did you guys meet?
Lesego: We met in 2013 at the Market Theatre Laboratory. We were both 22 years old when we met. I thought Bonko was the hottest guy on earth. I was actually blown away, basically gasping for air when he walked into the classroom. I said to myself, “who’s that guy?” but when he smiled he finished me off. He had dreads with a little fade on the side, he was just super cool.
Bonko: I remember seeing Lesego at the Bus Factory (art gallery) in Newtown, Johannesburg. She was sitting by the tuck shop area. She had on yellow socks and a yellow dress... she was just all yellow. I think the colour she was wearing got my attention. I approached her and asked if she could buy me a cigarette, which she did. I then realised I was out of ideas to keep talking to her. My next move was to ask her what I could get her... we then hit it off from there. I loved how kind and sweet she was. I also liked how very centered and in tune with who she was, I mean, she wasn’t afraid of chilling by herself, which was a bonus for me.
What happened next?
Lesego: That week on a Friday, Bonko and my friend Rasta asked me to join them after school for drinks at a tavern nearby. Seeing that we were at a rowdy spot, we couldn’t hear each other, all we kept doing that night was just glancing at each other. Then the next week on a Wednesday while he was walking me to the Bree Street taxi rank, Bonko asked me to be his girlfriend.
What do you like about each other?
Lesego: He is so funny... he still makes me laugh to this day. He is also a gentleman and has a very big heart. I love the fact that he’s unapologetic in loving me, this man is about me, which is why I love him so much.
Bonko: I love the kind and sweet person that she is. She just blended into my family so beautifully. She and my mother are really close and that touches my heart. She’s just a good person.
Why did you take almost 10 years before getting married?
Lesego: After a year of dating we decided to move in together because we were inseparable and we enjoyed each other’s company so much. When we were dating, marriage wasn’t a part of our plans because we wanted it to be God’s timing and not ours. It took us about eight years to finally tie the knot. On March 13 2021, under the uncertainty of the pandemic, we decided to take make things official.
Bonko: When we were dating we were living and doing a lot of things like married people. We realised that in the eight years of dating and knowing each other we had grown so much – we were different people from who we were as drama students.
What’s the secret to a happy relationship?
Lesego: Never forget to do you and what your heart tells you to do. Love your partner the best way you know how despite what anyone says. Also, never ask for advice from someone else. Learn to resolve your issues as best as you can without any outside noise or someone’s thinking. I mean, you’re the one who knows your partner best.
Bonko: I am only a husband 30 percent of the time and the rest of it I make sure to be her friend. I am a husband when I have to be because that’s a part of my social status to her but more than anything I know she’s my homie... the one I share everything with. I mean, this connection I have with her is going to be for life, so might as well make it worth it.
How would you best describe the 10 years of knowing and loving each other?
Lesego: People used to tell me that the “honeymoon phase” of a relationship ends but I’m glad to say ours hasn’t. It’s been 10 blissful years with this man who still excites me.
Bonko: I would’ve stayed the same Bonko if it wasn’t for her. She’s transformed and changed me in so many ways and that puts a smile on my face.
