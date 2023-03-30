Veteran radio personality Glen Lewis is the new host Radio 2000s breakfast show – from April 1.
He replaces Bongani Mtolo, who has left the station earlier this month.
Glen Lewis, who currently hosts the afternoon drive show at the same station, will co-present The Morning Buzz with Nathi Ndamase, with Lelo Mzaca at the sports desk.
Paul Mnisi will take over the afternoon drive show, The Drive Connection, from 3pm to 6pm.
Ntombi Meso will stay put on the 9am to noon slot.
DJ AB da Costa joins the SABC national radio station as the new host of The Vintage House on Fridays between 7pm and 10pm. He will also take the 6pm to 9pm slot on Saturdays and Afro Expression on Sundays from 10pm to midnight.
Further new developments at Radio 2000 see Mlungisi Dlukulu team up with Nonala Tose on the weekend breakfast show Weekend Mornings from 6am to 9am.
Award-winning sports journalist Thabiso Mosia makes the move from sister station SAFM to host the weekly sports show Game On with Thabiso Mosia from 6pm to 7pm weekdays.
Radio 2000 business manager Anthony Soglo said: “Whether you are young at heart or age, Radio 2000 has something that would appeal to you. Our strategic positioning allows us to provide a variety of content delivered by our experienced and well-loved talent to assist the station on its growth path.
“We want to carry on this path in the next radio year through our music, talent and innovation, so we can be able to offer our audiences a full 360 experience of the Radio 2000 brand.”
Glen Lewis grabs Radio 2000’s breakfast show
Line-up reshuffle at SABC’s station brings more interesting moves
Image: Veli Nhlapo
