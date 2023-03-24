Nia Brown, Okay Wasabi to host YFM's breakfast show
Botlhale Baitsiwe, popularly known as Nia Brown, is set to take over YFM'’s breakfast show, The Way Up.
Baitsiwe who has been with the station for seven years hosting weekend slots and lunch time show, finally gets her promotion. The station has also recruited YouTube rising star and comedian, George Mnguni commonly known as Okay Wasabi to join The Way Up breakfast show team. ..
