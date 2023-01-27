×

Entertainment

Gospel star Lusanda joins Ngwane FM

‘I am looking forward to my new journey’

27 January 2023 - 08:11
Award winning gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga.
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

Award-winning gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga, who has been struggling to make ends meet, is expected to add a mothers touch on community radio station Ngwane FM.

She joined the Mthatha, Eastern Cape, station last week.

Station manager Luzuko Cetywa said by co-hosting the mid-morning show Amanina with Zusiphe Mangola, Mcinga was what they had been looking for.

“We are honoured as a station to have such as successful and experienced person in our station. The show that she is co-presenting needed a matured person like her who will bring her experiences into the show while opening other people’s minds.

“She brings in that element of a mother and parent in the show which other women need. Now the show is balanced and we are pleased by that, Cetywa said.

Mcinga recently called on the public to assist her financially in order to record an album.

Following her plea last year, the public donated money and she hit the studio.

Mcinga said the album would drop at the end of February.

Ngwane FM is based in Fort Gale and is turning five years on Sunday.

Cetywa said the station has 59,000 listeners.

Mcinga said she spent a week at the station to observe how things were done just before she started work.

“The first week was a bit daunting for me. I am quiet by nature and I struggled on my first day. Secondly, people were complaining that my voice is too low. I am like that even at home. This week, it has been better and I have adjusted. But I am excited. I am looking forward to my new journey.

“I am co-presenting a show about women. It is a very interesting show aimed at empowering women in all aspects. We speak about problems faced by women and health issues. People who run their organisations or business have a chance to call in to advertise them. We also open a platform where mothers who have kids that are going to tertiary this year are advised on how to prepare them for the new journey, Mcinga said.

She said she had to find something that would inspire her.

“This year I refused to sit at home and wait for a call for a gig. This gives me more energy, the process of preparing for a show and looking forward to listeners calling in.”

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

