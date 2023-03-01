DJ Ankletap bids fond farewell to radio breakfast show

Radio broadcaster DJ Ankletap will bid farewell to commercial youth radio station Y, previously YFM, after 12 years.
Fondly known to listeners as “Malume”, he will bid farewell to his popular breakfast show Y Mornings on March 24.
Real name Bryce Clarke, he first joined the station in 2011, growing from the station's overnight training slots to hosting the popular breakfast show.
“The day I entered the programming manager’s office for the first time, I knew that Y would be my home. I have dedicated 12 years of my life to this brand and believe that the time has come to make way for a new generation of talent to take the reins. I believe in Y and in the talent here. I will miss the Y Mornings listeners, but I know I am leaving them in good hands. I will always hold Y in my heart,” he said.
The station’s managing director Haseena Cassim said DJ Ankletap was an incredible talent who can be regarded as one of the best storytellers on radio.
“I have watched DJ Ankletap throughout his time with the station and find his ability to genuinely connect with the listener incredible. He had listeners at the edge of their seats in laughter, in tears and in awe as he shared his life experiences with them," said Cassim.
“Talent like this doesn’t come around often and Y is honoured to have been an integral part of his career and also his team. Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardashian, along with assistant producer Josi Chave, will be missed. We know that the new breakfast show will deliver the best of our Y DNA.”
DJ Ankletap's co-host Candice Coulsen, popularly known as Kandis Kardashian, said that she will miss their thousands of listeners, however, was looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the station. The station plans to announce a new breakfast team with the rest of its 2023 line-up on April 1.
“Starting each weekday with the Y Mornings listeners has been the greatest honour and I will miss them. We have made amazing radio together and I look forward to hearing the new team on air,” Coulsen said.
DJ Ankletap bids fond farewell to radio breakfast show
Image: Supplied.
