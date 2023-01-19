Metro FM Music Awards return after seven-year absence

The Metro FM Muisc Awards (MMAs) and Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA) are staging a triumphant post-pandemic return.
The MMAs will stage their 16th instalment on April 29 after a seven-year hiatus in Mbombela. The BVSMA return after three years at their regular home, the Soweto Theatre, in Jabulani on February 5.
Comprising 20 categories, the MMAs eligibiltiy period caters for albums, singles and recordings released between February 28 last year to February 28 this year. Submissions for consideration can be done between today and February 28 online.
“We are excited to bring back one of the SABC’s biggest events that is loved by millions of our audiences. This event has grown to be embraced by the industry and surely has made an indelible mark hence the demand for it remained high even at the time of its short break,” said SABC Radio group executive, Nada Wotshela.
“We have held this event in different provinces and we are delighted it has returned to Mpumalanga and we are looking forward to an exhilarating event.”
The MMAs will be broadcasted live on SABC1 and various SABC radio stations.
“We are delighted to welcome the Metro FM Music Awards back to Mpumalanga province. We strongly believe that this event will reignite tourism and the fact that we are the host province again is an indication that our province is a perfect destination for tourism and cultural activities,” said the head of the department for culture, sport and recreation, Godfrey Ntombela.
“The opportunity to host this major event comes at the right time and we are hopeful that it will benefit the creative industry that is still reeling from the dire effects of Covid-19.”
The BVSMA pride itself on shining the spotlight on overlooked artists such as vocalists or instrumentalists. This year’s winners are set to walk away with R5,000 prize money and another R20,000 deposited in a donation fund for a minimum of five years, making it R25,000 in total. Unsung musicians who constantly worked between 2000 and 2005 will be honoured for their contributions.
Metro FM Music Awards return after seven-year absence
Chaka Chaka’s awards also stage post-pandemic come back
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
Fave looks at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet
“I’m thrilled that the BVSM Awards are back this year and will carry on this noble task of honouring our legends while they are still alive... It will be a day of nostalgia as we relive the great moments in the South African songbook that were created by some of this year’s recipients," said Chaka Chaka.
“What’s at the core of the BVSM awards is a celebration of talent that is neglected and unrecognised; they continue to support frontliners on stage or in the studio. We serve to remind music fans that in the ecosystem of hit-making, there are musicians who contribute so much yet remain in the shadows because they are not frontline acts. Oftentimes, backing vocalists and session musicians have no recourse from frontliners and we must look after these artists.”
The BVSMA comprises 13 categories including Rookie of the Year, Best Lead Guitarist, Best Piano and Keys, Best Female/Male Backing Vocalist and genres such as Best Reggae Artist, Best Jazz Artist and Best Traditional Artist.
David Mabaso, who is the only surviving member of the Big Dudes (the band that performed with Brenda Fassie and was responsible for some of Fassie’s biggest hits) and Kokotile Rakhetla, who was a keyboardist for Young5 band that performed with gospel icon Rebecca Malope, will be some of the recipients honoured with a Lifetime Achievement.
Joseph Makwela will be presented with a special award. Makwela is credited as the originator of the mbaqanga sound, playing for Makgona Tsohle Band and Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.
“There has not been a musician to surpass the skill and talent of Joseph Makwela since 1964. He gave us the mbaqanga sound that we talk about today. I’m delighted that the BVSM Awards will honour this giant. He recorded a lot of music and his legacy is that he is the best bass guitarist to come out of South Africa. He is so deserving,” said Hilda Tloubatla of Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.
Below see the full list of nominations for the BVSMA:
Best Guitarist
1. Dan Patlansky
2. Joel Klein
3. Sunnyboy Mthimunye
Best Bass Guitarist
1. Denny Lalouette
2. Jimmy Mngwadi
3. Lucas Senyatso
Best Piano and Keys
1. Mawande Stuurman
2. Ezra Erasmus
3. Lolo Rollins Mankge
Best Percussionist
1. Basi Mahlasela
2. Moses Manaka
3. Veli Shabangu
Best Drummer
1. David Klaasen
2. Leeroy Sauls
3. Mncedisi Ndamase
Best Brass Section
1. Marcus Wyatt
2. Ian Smith
3. Sydney Mavundla
Best Woodwinds
1. Cathy Del Mei
2. Khaya Dlamini
3. Tim Roberts
Best Female Backing Vocalist (Live/ Studio)
1. Meisie “Lovey” Malatji
2. Nelisiwe Kunene
3. Silindile Ntini
Best Male Backing Vocalist (Live/ Studio)
1. Bheki Nene
2. Bubele Mgele
3. Mduduzi Ntombela
Best Rock/Pop
1. Danny De Wet
2. Mark Beiling
3. Veronique Lalouette
Best Reggae
1. Bhe Shandu
2. Ntombi Mtshali
3. Penuel Phangisa
Best Gospel Sessionist
1.Gift Lelimo
2.Lulama Lallo
3.Toffo Goge
Best Digital Session Musician: Afro Pop, Maskandi and Gospel
1. Bruce Sebitlo
2. Mzamo Ndlovu
3. Obed Mabuza
Best Afrikaans
1. Mel Botes
2. Melody Bracey
3. Ray Dylan
Best Jazz Vocalist
1. Kuki Mncube
2. Sifiso Khanyile
3. Sibusiso Buthelezi
Best Jazz Instrumentalist
1. Barry Snyman
2. Sydney Mnisi
3. Randall Skippers
Best Traditional
1. Madoda Ntshingila
2. Maqhude Mkhize
3. Mbhodobhodo Mdlalose
Rookie of the Year Instrumentalist
1. Kagiso Monampane
2. Phakathi Sanele
3. Tshego AMG
Rookie of the Year Vocalist
1. Cheryl Zondi
2. Lalamani Kutama-Khumela
3. Mashudu Mosoeu
Lifetime Achievement Recipients
1. David Mabaso
2. Kokotile Rakhetla
3. Kenny Mathaba
4. Madala Kunene
5. Suthukazi Arosi
Special Award
Joseph Makwela
