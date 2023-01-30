“With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.”
Robert Marawa signs deal with 947 for drive-time sports show
Image: Supplied
Exclusive deal signed, sealed and delivered. Veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa has inked a lucrative deal with 947, which will see his popular show Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) airing on the station.
Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Lindile Xoko, has billed the signing as a “bold move that will benefit sports fans across the nation”.
Marawa’s first show is scheduled for Wednesday.
The show will air for an hour weekdays on 947 at 6pm, while syndicated on SowetanLIVE, Vuma FM and Rise FM.
“My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all MSW fans, especially for Gauteng residents who have been complaining about being left out,” Marawa said.
“I'm grateful to both Arena and Primedia for seeing things in a futuristic manner by creating what will now be four unique platforms thus creating radio history with this unparalleled simulcast offering.
Female sports presenter elated to be standing in for Robert Marawa
“With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.”
Celebrated as African’s leading sportscaster, media personality and now author, Marawa has throughout his illustrious career interviewed anyone from Nelson Mandela to Patrice Motsepe, Sepp Blatter, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, Pele and Floyd Mayweather.
“I am delighted that Primedia has joined forces with Robert Marawa who is recognised worldwide as a sports authority and is a respected broadcaster,” said Xoko.
“The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show.”
947 station manager Ravi Naidoo added: “We have heard our listeners appeal for sports news and so we will be easing drive-time frustrations with a stretch of compelling high-quality sports radio. Listeners can look forward to 60 minutes filled to the brim with the very latest sports news, exclusive exposés and interviews, with real-time updates and insights.”
